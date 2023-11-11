Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule, including a Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets squaring off against the Clemson Tigers that is a must-watch for football fans in South Carolina.
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
Morgan State Bears at South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Vanderbilt Commodores at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-13.5)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-14)
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Robert Morris Colonials
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Joe Walton Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
VMI Keydets at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Wofford Terriers at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Presbyterian Blue Hose at Drake Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Drake Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-2.5)
