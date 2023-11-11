The Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis included, will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jarvis are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Seth Jarvis vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:21 per game on the ice, is -5.

In three of 14 games this year Jarvis has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Jarvis has a point in six games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Jarvis has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 14 Games 4 10 Points 1 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

