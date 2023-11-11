In the upcoming matchup versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Sebastian Aho to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Aho has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Aho has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:49 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:38 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:09 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:47 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 10/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Kings 2 1 1 21:35 Away W 6-5 SO

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

