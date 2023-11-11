A pair of college football's strongest scorers battle when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) carry the first-ranked offense into a matchup with the USC Trojans (7-3), who have the No. 2 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Ducks are heavy, 15.5-point favorites. An over/under of 73.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. USC matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Eugene, Oregon
  • Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline USC Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-15.5) 73.5 -800 +550
FanDuel Oregon (-14.5) 73.5 -850 +570

Week 11 Odds

Oregon vs. USC Betting Trends

  • Oregon has compiled a 6-1-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 4-1.
  • USC has a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon & USC 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon
To Win the National Champ. +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000
To Win the Pac-12 -144 Bet $144 to win $100
USC
To Win the Pac-12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

