The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) have a Big 12 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oklahoma vs. West Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. West Virginia?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22

Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22 Oklahoma has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-2).

The Sooners have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This season, West Virginia has won three out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Mountaineers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +350 or more and are in those contests.

The Sooners have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (-11.5)



Oklahoma (-11.5) Against the spread, Oklahoma is 6-3-0 this year.

So far in 2023, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by an 11.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points six times this season.

In the West Virginia's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The over/under for the game of 59.5 is 11.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma (39.9 points per game) and West Virginia (31.4 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 60.6 61.3 Implied Total AVG 39 41.8 36.8 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 51.8 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.5 31.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 1-0 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.