A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) face off against the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline UCF Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma State (-2.5) 64.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oklahoma State (-2.5) 64.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Betting Trends

  • Oklahoma State has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • UCF has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
  • The Knights have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Oklahoma State & UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma State
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +400 Bet $100 to win $400
UCF
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

