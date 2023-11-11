Michigan vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0), with the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the country, will square off against the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) and their third-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Penn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Michigan vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-4.5)
|45.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-4.5)
|45.5
|-215
|+176
Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Michigan is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-4.
- Penn State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
Michigan & Penn State 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the Big Ten
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
