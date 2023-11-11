According to our computer model, the Mercer Bears will beat the Samford Bulldogs when the two teams come together at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Samford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-9.3) 49.3 Mercer 29, Samford 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Bears games went over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are a perfect 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs' three games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 27.2 24.2 31.8 16.0 25.6 34.2 Samford 30.1 24.7 38.6 24.6 19.5 24.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.