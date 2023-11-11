The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11 will feature Matti Schmid as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Schmid at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Schmid Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Matti Schmid Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Schmid has shot under par 11 times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Schmid has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five events, Schmid's average finish has been 29th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Schmid has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 29 -11 275 0 8 0 1 $563,568

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Schmid last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 61st.

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,828 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Schmid will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,329 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Schmid's Last Time Out

Schmid finished in the 45th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 54th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.9).

Schmid was better than 74% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Schmid shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Schmid recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Schmid's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average (7.1).

At that most recent tournament, Schmid had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Schmid finished the World Wide Technology Championship registering a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Schmid had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

