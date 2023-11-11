Should you bet on Jesperi Kotkaniemi to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

Kotkaniemi has scored in six of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Kotkaniemi averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:04 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:07 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:35 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 17:14 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:47 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:50 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

