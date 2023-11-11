Jalen Johnson and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the Miami Heat on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 9, Johnson put up 19 points and nine rebounds in a 120-119 win versus the Magic.

In this piece we'll examine Johnson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-118)

Over 12.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-128)

Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 109.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the NBA last season, conceding 41.9 per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat allowed 25.6 per game last season, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Johnson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 8 2 7 1 0 0 0 3/4/2023 16 5 4 2 1 0 0 11/27/2022 11 0 5 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.