Victor Hedman and Brady Skjei are two of the best players to watch when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored six goals and seven assists in 14 games (playing 15:19 per game).

Carolina's Sebastian Aho has posted 11 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and eight assists.

This season, Skjei has two goals and nine assists for Tampa Bay.

In the crease, Pyotr Kochetkov has a record of 0-3-0 in three games this season, conceding 11 goals (4.3 goals against average) with 57 saves and an .838 save percentage, 64th in the league.

Lightning Players to Watch

One of Tampa Bay's leading offensive players this season is Nikita Kucherov, with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and an average ice time of 21:24 per game.

Brayden Point is another important player for Tampa Bay, with 18 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 12 assists.

Hedman's 17 points this season are via three goals and 14 assists.

In three games, Matt Tomkins' record is 1-2-0. He has conceded 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and has recorded 80 saves.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.79 Goals Scored 3.29 14th 26th 3.57 Goals Allowed 3.5 24th 17th 30.6 Shots 34.4 3rd 28th 33.2 Shots Allowed 26.4 2nd 3rd 33.33% Power Play % 25% 8th 6th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

