Hurricanes vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - November 11
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Hurricanes prepare for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- With 46 goals (3.3 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's ninth-best offense.
- Carolina's total of 49 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 27th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -3, they are 18th in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- It has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +3.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-110)
|Hurricanes (-110)
|6.5
