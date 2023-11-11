The Miami Heat (4-4) aim to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) on November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on BSSE and BSSUN.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 48.4% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Hawks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 19th.

The 121.8 points per game the Hawks score are 11.7 more points than the Heat give up (110.1).

Atlanta is 5-2 when scoring more than 110.1 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks posted 119.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 117.2 points per contest.

Atlanta gave up 117.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.5 fewer points than it allowed in away games (118.9).

At home, the Hawks sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.7) than in away games (10.8). They also had a lower three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to on the road (35.7%).

Hawks Injuries