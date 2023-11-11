The Miami Heat (4-4) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -4.5 228.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in six of eight games this season.

Atlanta has an average total of 238.8 in its matchups this year, 10.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Hawks are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Atlanta has been favored three times and won two of those games.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 63.6% chance to win.

Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 6 75% 121.8 229.3 117 227.1 235.9 Heat 3 37.5% 107.5 229.3 110.1 227.1 220.3

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The 121.8 points per game the Hawks score are 11.7 more points than the Heat give up (110.1).

When Atlanta totals more than 110.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Hawks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 3-5 0-2 5-3 Heat 2-6 1-2 3-5

Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights

Hawks Heat 121.8 Points Scored (PG) 107.5 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 3-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 5-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 117 Points Allowed (PG) 110.1 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-5 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

