At State Farm Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023, the Miami Heat (4-4) aim to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on BSSE and BSSUN.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Hawks average 121.8 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +38 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Heat are being outscored by 2.6 points per game, with a -21 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.5 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 110.1 per outing (10th in league).

The two teams average 229.3 points per game combined, 0.8 more points than this game's total.

These two teams together surrender 227.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has covered three times in eight games with a spread this season.

Miami has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Hawks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +3500 - Heat +3500 +1400 -

