The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites at home at Sanford Stadium against the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Both teams have productive offenses, with the Bulldogs 10th in points per game, and the Rebels 14th. The over/under is set at 58.5 points for the game.

Georgia has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (10th-best with 39.3 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 15.4 points allowed per game) this year. Ole Miss' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 38.8 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 22.9 points per game, which ranks 45th.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -10.5 -115 -105 58.5 -105 -115 -450 +340

Looking to place a bet on Georgia vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Georgia Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Bulldogs' offense struggle, ranking -4-worst in the FBS in total yards (474.3 total yards per game). They rank 36th on the other side of the ball (307 total yards surrendered per contest).

On offense, the Bulldogs have averaged 36.7 points per game over their last three games (32nd-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 20.3 points on defense during that timeframe (73rd-ranked).

Over Georgia's last three games, it ranks 50th in passing offense (276.7 passing yards per game) and eighth-worst in passing defense (214.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the Bulldogs' last three games, they rank 46th in rushing offense (197.7 rushing yards per game) and 37th in rushing defense (92.7 rushing yards per game surrendered).

Over their past three contests, the Bulldogs have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Georgia has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 11 SEC Betting Trends

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has covered the spread only twice in nine contests this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season (2-7 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Five of Georgia's nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

Georgia has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

Georgia has played eight times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Bulldogs have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Georgia to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 2,721 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 632 yards on 112 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 58 times for 295 yards (32.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 566 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 41 receptions and four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has reeled in 39 passes while averaging 44.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has compiled 21 receptions for 359 yards, an average of 39.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has five TFL and 34 tackles.

Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia's tackle leader, has 44 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks this year.

Tykee Smith leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 39 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.