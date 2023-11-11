Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Two of college football's strongest scorers battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) carry the 10th-ranked offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1), who have the No. 14 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Bulldogs are massive, 10.5-point favorites. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-465
|+350
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Georgia has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in nine opportunities).
- Ole Miss has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
|To Win the SEC
|-250
|Bet $250 to win $100
