Georgia Tech vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4), boasting the 13th-ranked run offense in the country, will take on the Clemson Tigers (5-4) and the 20th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 14 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-14)
|55.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-14.5)
|55.5
|-710
|+490
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech is 5-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Clemson has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
