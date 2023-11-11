The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4), boasting the 13th-ranked run offense in the country, will take on the Clemson Tigers (5-4) and the 20th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 14 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Berkeley, California

Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-14) 55.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-14.5) 55.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Georgia Tech is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Clemson has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

