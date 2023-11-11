The Georgia State Panthers (6-3) host a Sun Belt battle against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

Georgia State is compiling 28.6 points per game on offense (63rd in the FBS), and ranks 79th defensively with 27.3 points allowed per game. Appalachian State's defense ranks 93rd in the FBS with 28.4 points allowed per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 25th-best by compiling 34 points per game.

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Georgia State Appalachian State 394.3 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.4 (29th) 419.9 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403 (84th) 186.1 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.8 (41st) 208.2 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.7 (31st) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 1,871 yards (207.9 ypg) on 161-of-243 passing with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 551 rushing yards on 103 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 210 times for 1,093 yards (121.4 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 16 passes for 176 yards.

Robert Lewis has hauled in 48 catches for 677 yards (75.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has caught 32 passes for 507 yards (56.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jacari Carter has hauled in 27 grabs for 193 yards, an average of 21.4 yards per game.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has put up 2,402 passing yards, or 266.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.6% of his passes and has collected 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 27 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Nate Noel has rushed 140 times for 673 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has run for 407 yards across 75 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 512 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 catches on 49 targets with five touchdowns.

Christan Horn has 27 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 456 yards (50.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

DaShaun Davis' 24 receptions (on 38 targets) have netted him 310 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia State or Appalachian State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.