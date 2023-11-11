Oddsmakers project a close game when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Georgia Southern is favored by 2.5 points. The game's over/under is set at 56.5.

Georgia Southern is averaging 32.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 35th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 77th, surrendering 26.9 points per contest. Marshall ranks 98th in the FBS with 22.9 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 94th with 28.4 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Georgia Southern vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -2.5 -110 -110 56.5 -115 -105 -140 +115

Georgia Southern Recent Performance

Over the previous three contests, the Eagles rank -34-worst in total offense (414.7 yards per game) and 14th-worst in total defense (454.3 yards per game allowed).

Despite sporting the 38th-ranked scoring offense over the last three contests (35.3 points per game), the Eagles rank -77-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (33.3 points allowed per game).

Over Georgia Southern's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 73rd in passing offense (257 passing yards per game) and -100-worst in passing defense (286.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Eagles' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 102nd in rushing offense (157.7 rushing yards per game) and -25-worst in rushing defense (168 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Eagles have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Georgia Southern has hit the over.

Week 11 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern's ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1.

Georgia Southern games have hit the over on four of eight occasions (50%).

Georgia Southern has been favored on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Georgia Southern has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 2,651 yards (294.6 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes compared to 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 750 rushing yards on 123 carries with eight touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has racked up 330 yards on 50 carries, scoring three times.

Khaleb Hood's team-leading 732 yards as a receiver have come on 72 catches (out of 98 targets) with four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has put together a 554-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes on 77 targets.

Dalen Cobb has hauled in 25 grabs for 353 yards, an average of 39.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Isaac Walker has collected five sacks to pace the team, while also recording 15 tackles.

So far Marques Watson-Trent leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 59 tackles, five TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions this season.

