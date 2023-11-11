A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Marshall matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-2.5) 56.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-2.5) 57.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Marshall has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

