ACC rivals will clash when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) face the Miami Hurricanes (6-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16

Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16 Florida State has won all eight of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Seminoles have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and won in each game.

This season, Miami (FL) has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Hurricanes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.

The Seminoles have an 86.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-14.5)



Florida State (-14.5) Against the spread, Florida State is 6-3-0 this year.

This season, the Seminoles have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

In Miami (FL)'s eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51)



Over (51) This season, seven of Florida State's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 51 points.

This season, three of Miami (FL)'s games have ended with a score higher than 51 points.

Florida State averages 39.6 points per game against Miami (FL)'s 32.1, amounting to 20.7 points over the matchup's over/under of 51.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.2 52.9 51.4 Implied Total AVG 35 35.4 34.5 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 49.1 49.5 Implied Total AVG 30.8 31.2 30 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.