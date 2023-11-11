De'Andre Hunter could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 120-119 win against the Magic, Hunter totaled 12 points.

Let's look at Hunter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Over 3.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Looking to bet on one or more of Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat conceded 109.8 points per contest last year, second in the NBA.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Heat were sixth in the NBA in that category.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.6.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were ranked 28th in the NBA last year, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 36 14 4 4 1 0 1 3/4/2023 30 17 3 2 1 0 1 1/16/2023 33 15 4 4 1 0 0 11/27/2022 35 18 3 2 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.