After securing a victory in the Maybank Championship in her last outing, Celine Boutier is ready to compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Boutier at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1200 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Boutier Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Celine Boutier Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Boutier has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting four bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Boutier has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In her past five events, Boutier has one win and two top-five finishes.

In her past five tournaments, Boutier finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average five times.

Boutier is aiming for her third consecutive top-five finish this week.

Boutier has made the cut nine times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 17 -6 277 4 18 6 7 $2.7M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Boutier finished 62nd on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Courses that Boutier has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,606 yards, 253 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -1. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Boutier's Last Time Out

Boutier was above average on the 21 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.71 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

Her 3.68-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship was strong, putting her in the 99th percentile of the field.

On the 24 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Boutier was better than 44% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Boutier recorded a birdie or better on seven of 21 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.4).

On the 21 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Boutier carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.5).

Boutier carded more birdies or better (14) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

At that most recent competition, Boutier's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Boutier ended the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 24 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.2.

On the 24 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Boutier fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

