C.T. Pan heads into the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course, with action from November 9-11.

Pan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to win the tournament this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Pan Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

C.T. Pan Insights

Pan has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Pan has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Pan has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Pan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 30 -11 274 0 5 2 3 $1.2M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Pan played this event was in 2022, and he finished 44th.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Pan will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,279 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -9. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Pan's Last Time Out

Pan shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which placed him in the 42nd percentile among all competitors.

Pan was better than only 14% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Pan fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Pan recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Pan had fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that most recent outing, Pan had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, same as the field average.

Pan finished the World Wide Technology Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Pan recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

