Will Teuvo Teravainen Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 10?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Teuvo Teravainen a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Teravainen stats and insights
- In five of 13 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Teravainen's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Teravainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|3
|3
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:58
|Away
|W 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
