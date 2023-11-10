Friday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) and Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) squaring off at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Virginia Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-0.0)

South Carolina (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

South Carolina Performance Insights

Last year, South Carolina was 20th-worst in the country offensively (64.3 points scored per game) and 254th on defense (72.6 points allowed).

The Gamecocks were 210th in the nation in rebounds per game (31.3) and 265th in rebounds conceded (32.3) last season.

Last season South Carolina was ranked 324th in the country in assists with 11.1 per game.

At 7.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc last season, the Gamecocks were 149th and 280th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, South Carolina was 165th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.1 per game) and 187th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.8%).

South Carolina took 40.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 59.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.8% of South Carolina's buckets were 3-pointers, and 67.2% were 2-pointers.

