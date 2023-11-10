The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACCN

How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks shot 40.3% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 44.6% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina put together a 5-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Hokies ranked 289th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Gamecocks ranked 43rd.

The Gamecocks averaged 5.8 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Hokies allowed their opponents to score (70.1).

When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, South Carolina went 5-4.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 on the road.

The Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.0 away.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina drained more treys away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule