South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-12.5)
|145.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Vanderbilt (-12.5)
|145.5
|-900
|+570
South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends (2022-23)
- South Carolina Upstate compiled a 16-11-0 ATS record last season.
- The Spartans covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- Vanderbilt compiled an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Commodores and their opponents combined to go over the point total 20 out of 32 times last season.
South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- South Carolina Upstate is 21st-best in the country in terms of national championship odds (+4000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 266th, a difference of 245 spots.
- South Carolina Upstate's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
