How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43% the Commodores' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, South Carolina Upstate had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Commodores finished 60th.
- The Spartans averaged only 2.8 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Commodores gave up (71.5).
- When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, South Carolina Upstate went 11-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64 away.
- The Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate made fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Carolina University
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/15/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.