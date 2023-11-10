The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43% the Commodores' opponents shot last season.

Last season, South Carolina Upstate had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43% from the field.

The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Commodores finished 60th.

The Spartans averaged only 2.8 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Commodores gave up (71.5).

When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, South Carolina Upstate went 11-1.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64 away.

The Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate made fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule