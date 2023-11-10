The Carolina Hurricanes, with Sebastian Aho, take the ice Friday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Aho available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Sebastian Aho vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Aho has averaged 15:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Aho has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Aho has a point in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 10 games this year, Aho has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Aho has an implied probability of 61.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Aho going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 7 10 Points 5 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 4

