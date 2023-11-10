The Carolina Hurricanes, with Michael Bunting, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. If you'd like to wager on Bunting's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Michael Bunting vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:43 on the ice per game.

In three of 12 games this year, Bunting has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 12 games this year, Bunting has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bunting has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bunting's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is a 25.6% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 12 Games 9 8 Points 3 3 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

