South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Laurens County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Laurens County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laurens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Broome High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clinton, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.