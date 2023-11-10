In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jalen Chatfield to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chatfield stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Chatfield scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Chatfield has zero points on the power play.

Chatfield averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:32 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:23 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.