Hurricanes vs. Panthers November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keep an eye on Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sam Reinhart in particular on Friday, when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-120)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSFL,BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Kotkaniemi is one of Carolina's top contributors with 12 points. He has scored five goals and picked up seven assists this season.
- Martin Necas has chipped in with 11 points (five goals, six assists).
- Sebastian Aho's total of 10 points is via two goals and eight assists.
- Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (46th in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Panthers Players to Watch
- Reinhart has scored nine goals (0.8 per game) and put up six assists (0.5 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 23.7%. This places him among the leaders for Florida with 15 total points (1.3 per game).
- With 12 total points (one per game), including four goals and eight assists through 11 games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. is crucial for Florida's attack.
- This season, Matthew Tkachuk has two goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 11.
- In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league), with 46 total saves, while giving up five goals (2.6 goals against average). He has put up a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Florida this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|11th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|19th
|21st
|3.38
|Goals Allowed
|2.92
|12th
|2nd
|34.8
|Shots
|34.4
|4th
|1st
|25.8
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|5th
|6th
|26.53%
|Power Play %
|13.16%
|26th
|20th
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.5%
|24th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.