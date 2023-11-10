The Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) go on the road against the Florida Panthers (7-4-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO. The Panthers are on a three-game home winning streak.

In the last 10 games for the Hurricanes (6-4-0), their offense has scored 31 goals while their defense has given up 29 goals. They have had 33 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored 10 goals (30.3%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we pick to bring home the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (+100)

Panthers (+100) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (8-5 overall) have a 4-0-4 record in games that have needed overtime.

Carolina is 4-1-0 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal, they lost.

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals 11 times, and are 8-3-0 in those games (to register 16 points).

In the eight games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 5-3-0 to register 10 points.

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 7-3-0 (14 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 10th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.92 20th 20th 3.38 Goals Allowed 2.92 12th 2nd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 27.8 6th 7th 26.53% Power Play % 13.16% 26th 20th 76% Penalty Kill % 72.5% 26th

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

