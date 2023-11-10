How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) will visit the Florida Panthers (7-4-1) -- who've won three straight at home -- on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO to see the Panthers attempt to take down the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
- The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the league (44 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|13
|5
|7
|12
|9
|6
|46.6%
|Martin Necas
|13
|5
|6
|11
|7
|3
|42.6%
|Brady Skjei
|13
|2
|8
|10
|4
|4
|-
|Seth Jarvis
|13
|5
|5
|10
|5
|9
|53.3%
|Sebastian Aho
|10
|2
|8
|10
|6
|4
|51.1%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers give up 2.9 goals per game (35 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- The Panthers have 35 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|12
|9
|6
|15
|4
|2
|44.6%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|11
|4
|8
|12
|6
|10
|56.1%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|12
|2
|9
|11
|14
|7
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|12
|3
|7
|10
|7
|1
|25%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|12
|4
|3
|7
|7
|8
|33.3%
