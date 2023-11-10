South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
In Greenville County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Greenville High School at Greer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph's Catholic School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spartanburg High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.