In Greenville County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Greenville High School at Greer High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Joseph's Catholic School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Richburg, SC

Richburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Spartanburg High School at J.L. Mann High School