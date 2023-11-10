The Belmont Bruins (1-0) meet the Furman Paladins (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Timmons Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Furman vs. Belmont Game Information

Furman Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Belmont Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Even Brauns: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Furman vs. Belmont Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Furman Rank Furman AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 134th 32.4 Rebounds 30.1 270th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 20th 9.4 3pt Made 9.6 14th 11th 16.6 Assists 15.3 35th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.7 61st

