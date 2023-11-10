The Belmont Bruins (1-0) face the Furman Paladins (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Furman vs. Belmont matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Furman vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Furman vs. Belmont Betting Trends (2022-23)

Furman covered 19 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 17 Paladins games last season went over the point total.

Belmont went 15-14-0 ATS last year.

A total of 17 of the Bruins' games last year hit the over.

