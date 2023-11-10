The Belmont Bruins (1-0) battle the Furman Paladins (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (45%).

Furman had a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.

The Paladins were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 270th.

Last year, the Paladins put up 80.9 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 71.8 the Bruins allowed.

Furman went 20-4 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman averaged 86.5 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 77.5 points per contest.

At home, the Paladins surrendered 1.2 more points per game (71.5) than in away games (70.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, Furman performed worse in home games last season, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.1 per game with a 35.8% percentage away from home.

Furman Upcoming Schedule