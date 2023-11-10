The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

In games Duke shot higher than 40.8% from the field, it went 17-3 overall.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.

Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were just 0.9 more points than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).

Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% clip from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Arizona went 22-3 when it shot better than 40.6% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Wildcats averaged 18.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Blue Devils allowed (63.6).

When Arizona allowed fewer than 72 points last season, it went 15-0.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Duke played better in home games last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.

The Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game last season at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.4).

When playing at home, Duke sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.5).

At home, Arizona made 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.2%) than away (35.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/10/2023 Arizona - Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center 11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arizona Upcoming Schedule