The Clemson Tigers (1-0) battle the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. UAB Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Clemson vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. UAB Betting Trends (2022-23)

Clemson covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Tigers games.

UAB won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 20 of the Blazers' games last season hit the over.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Oddsmakers rate Clemson much lower (65th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (55th).

Clemson has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

