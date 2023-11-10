How to Watch Clemson vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Clemson Tigers (1-0) battle the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Clemson vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Blazers allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- Clemson went 21-5 when it shot higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers finished third.
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers recorded were only 4.4 more points than the Blazers gave up (70.3).
- Clemson went 19-5 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Clemson put up 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- In home games, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than away from home (73.1).
- At home, Clemson drained 1.8 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to away from home (33.2%).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Winthrop
|W 78-56
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|UAB
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
