The Duquesne Dukes (1-0) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Navy Alumni Hall on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

In Charleston (SC)'s games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

The Cougars' record against the spread last season was 18-13-0.

Charleston (SC)'s .581 ATS win percentage (18-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Duquesne's .483 mark (14-15-0 ATS Record).

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 74.9 155 71.3 138.5 143.4 Charleston (SC) 80.1 155 67.2 138.5 150.1

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The Cougars averaged 8.8 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Dukes gave up (71.3).

Charleston (SC) put together a 16-8 ATS record and a 24-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.3 points.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 14-15-0 16-13-0 Charleston (SC) 18-13-0 13-18-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duquesne Charleston (SC) 16-4 Home Record 15-1 3-7 Away Record 11-2 8-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

