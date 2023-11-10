The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) face the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Information

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Austin Rotroff: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank
16th 80.1 Points Scored 74.9 98th
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 71.3 217th
5th 37.2 Rebounds 32.7 114th
2nd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th
10th 9.9 3pt Made 9.2 25th
128th 13.7 Assists 15.2 40th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.7 160th

