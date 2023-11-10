Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) face the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Charleston (SC) (-1.5)
- Total: 154.5
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)
- Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)
- Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Austin Rotroff: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Duquesne AVG
|Duquesne Rank
|16th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|5th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|32.7
|114th
|2nd
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|10th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.