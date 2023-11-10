The Duquesne Dukes (1-0) face the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.6% the Dukes allowed to opponents.
  • In games Charleston (SC) shot higher than 44.6% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.
  • The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes ranked 114th.
  • Last year, the Cougars averaged 80.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 71.3 the Dukes gave up.
  • Charleston (SC) went 24-2 last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

  • Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 66.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.
  • Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (10.5, 35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Iona W 71-69 TD Arena
11/10/2023 Duquesne - Navy Alumni Hall
11/16/2023 Vermont - HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

