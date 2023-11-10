The Duquesne Dukes (1-0) face the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.6% the Dukes allowed to opponents.

In games Charleston (SC) shot higher than 44.6% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.

The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes ranked 114th.

Last year, the Cougars averaged 80.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 71.3 the Dukes gave up.

Charleston (SC) went 24-2 last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 66.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.

Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (10.5, 35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule