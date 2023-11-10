Brent Burns will be among those in action Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to wager on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brent Burns vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 22:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In two of 13 games this season, Burns has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of 13 games this year, Burns has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Burns has an assist in two of 13 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Burns has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 13 Games 7 4 Points 5 2 Goals 2 2 Assists 3

