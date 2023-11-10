In the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Andrei Svechnikov to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

